MARIETTA, Ill. (WAND) - In Central Illinois, four people have been named Master Farmers.
Martin Marr of Jacksonville, Jim Robbins of Peotone, Bill Sahs of Lincoln, and Boyd Schaufelberger of Greenville all received the award.
The award recognizes exceptional agricultural production skills, commitment to family, and service to community.
All four recipients will be honored in Springfield at Prairie Farmer magazine's annual event March 13.
“The Master Farmer award is Illinois agriculture’s lifetime achievement award,” said Holly Spangler, Prairie Farmer editor. “It’s based on a body of work in the field, in the family, and in the community.”
To nominate a farmer for the 2020 Master Farmer award, click HERE.