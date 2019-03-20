CHICAGO (WAND) - A law firm released the names of hundreds of Catholic clergy and laypersons accused of sexual misconduct in Illinois on Wednesday.
Jeff Anderson & Associates, based out of St. Paul, Minnesota, compiled the report. The 185-page report contains the names, photographs, assignment history and the allegations against each of the accused.
Advocates also demanded on Wednesday that the bishops in Illinois come clean by releasing the names of all clergy and laypersons accused of sexually abusing minors while working in Illinois.
Almost 400 clergy and laypersons are named in the report. Of those, 23 worked at one point in the Diocese of Springfield, and another 29 did in the Diocese of Peoria. So far, the dioceses have not commented on the report.
All of the officials named in Springfield and Peoria dioceses are either dead or their whereabouts are unknown.
WAND has compiled the lists of the clergy and layperson accused in both the Springfield and Peoria dioceses. Here is the list from Springfield:
Here is the list from Peoria: