CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified two people killed in a Wednesday crash in Champaign County.
Illinois State Police said Steven E. Block, 67, of Urbana and Kristina N. Freeman-Mann, 28, of Rantoul were driving on U.S. Route 45 just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The two vehicles hit head on about a half mile south of the Route 45 intersection with 2700N. Both drivers died from their injuries.
Troopers add a passenger from the woman's car, 29-year-old Trevvaire Johnson, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said there will be an autopsy on Block performed Friday, while no autopsy will be performed on Freeman-Mann.
Route 45 was shut down for six hours as first responders worked the crash. It is open once again as of Thursday morning.
Northrup said the Champaign County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police District 10 are investigating.
This is still a developing story. WAND News will post updates as more information comes in.
