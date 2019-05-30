DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Three people were hospitalized after a boat crashed along Lake Decatur.
There were nine people on board when the operator crashed the boat, conservation police said. It hit a dock between 6:20 p.m. and 6:33 p.m. and ended up on the shore near Lake Shore Drive.
Alicia Bradley of Mt. Zion, Anna Petter of Decatur, and Robert Marvin of Cerro Gordo were all taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Bradley was treated and released.
Petter and Marvin are still hospitalized.
The operator of the boat, Jill Foster of Decatur, was cited for reckless operation and operating a watercraft while under the influence.
IDNR Conservation Police are still investigating.
Additional charges are pending following toxicology results.