MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Knowing what to do with small bottles of naloxone in the event of an overdose can save a life.
Naloxone is something Connie Gyorr believes people should learn how to use. To Gyorr, it is a matter or life and death.
"Narcan is an opioid overdose reversal," Gyorr said. "We lose - I believe - 174 people a day to opioid overdosing."
She goes around central Illinois teaching people about the effects of fentanyl. Gyorr's daughter is her motivation behind it. Gyorr's daughter died from a overdose in 2016. She was using cocaine and the drug had fentanyl in it.
Since then, Gyorr keeps her daughter's memory alive by reaching out to young people in order prevent another loss.
"Last year, we were able to help four people into recovery," Gyorr mentioned.
Data from the Illinois State Department of Public Health show an "increase in deaths due to the drugs including heroin and other opioids".
"Signs of an overdose would be not being able to wake them up, blue lips, not breathing (or) lack of response," Gyorr said.
In 2017, more than 2,202 Illinoisans died from overdosing on heroin and other opioid drugs. Based on zip codes and data recorded from DPH, there were 116 overdoses counted in Macon County, 171 in Champaign County and 214 in Sangamon County.
IDPH has a list of locations where Naloxone is distributed here.