(WAND) - NASCAR driver Ryan Newman announced that he will be right back in the driver's seat and continue his racing career once the quarantine is lifted.
This announcement comes just two months after Newman was involved in a fiery crash that led to relatively minor injuries. Newman suffered a bruised brain, but no broken bones or other injuries despite being knocked unconscious at one point.
"I'm excited to be healthy and at some point get back in the race car when the world starts turning again," Newman said Sunday on FOX: NASCAR.
Newman plans to return to racing when NASCAR resumes, which could be as early as May 17, according to FOX: NASCAR host Mike Joy.
"I'm thankful for all the people and support that I've got," Newman told Joy. "Friends, family, fans, you name it, that prayed for me and have given me multitude of miracles that has given me this opportunity to get back in the seat at some point."
