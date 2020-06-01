MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man from Nashville, Tennessee was arrested in Mattoon with a stolen car.
Police arrested Larry Kikland, 38, for possession of a stolen motor vehicle on June 1 at 1:10 a.m.
He was arrested in the 300 block of Broadway Ave. East after police found a stolen vehicle parked in the parking lot of Suite Dreams Motel in Mattoon.
Police said Kirkland was sleeping inside the vehicle. Officers said the vehicle had been stolen from Nashville.
Kirkland was arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail.
