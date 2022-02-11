DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois celebrates National 211 Day.
National 211 day is observed on February 11, bringing awareness to the hotline service available for anyone who needs help connecting with community services throughout Macon, DeWitt, Moultrie, Piatt, & Shelby counties.
Trained volunteers and staff are available 24/7 to listen to an individual’s situation and refer them to the most appropriate government or social service nearest to them.
The service is also available in Spanish, and if you don’t feel comfortable talking on the phone, you can get help by texting your zip code to 898211.
Learn more at www.uwdecatur.org/211.
