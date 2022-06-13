AURORA, Ill. – The national average of gas has reached an all-time high at $5.01, according to the AAA.
AAA reports the cost of a barrel of oil is over $120, which is nearly double last August’s price, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply.
The national average for a gallon of gas is currently, 15 cents more than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and $1.94 more than a year ago.
“Based on the demand we’re seeing, it seems high prices have not really deterred drivers,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA -- The Auto Club Group. “If prices stay at or above $5, we may see people start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle, but it hasn’t happened yet.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 800,000 bbl to 218.2 million bbl last week. Whereas gasoline demand grew from 8.98 million b/d to 9.2 million b/d as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases.
