DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- A step forward to begin 2021 in the fight against cancer.
"We've continued to see year over declines with cancer instance and cancer mortalities on a nationwide basis," Courtney Heiser, Manager of the Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships at the American Cancer Society said.
The overall rate of cancer mortality declined at a record drop from 1991 to 2018 -- the direct result of people being pro-active with their health.
"We really attribute that to fewer individuals that are smoking -- individuals are leading a healthy and active life," Heiser said.
A healthy lifestyle is key to cancer prevention, but Heiser is concerned by the massive decrease in health screenings.
"Since June of last year -- we have seen nationwide and 80 to 90 percent decline with in screenings because of the pandemic and we won't see those effects from that possibly two to five years from now," Heiser said.
On a day in which people are encouraged to be educated on cancer issues, Heiser hopes that her voice is heard -- that there are communities desperately in need of help.
"You know -- Central, southern Illinois -- we have vast rural territories and sometimes individuals don't have access to care or true barriers to care when it comes to getting their screenings -- so the best thing we can do right now is to stay on track with your screenings and make sure you really truly know your body," Heiser said.
Feb. 4 is recognized as World Cancer Day. You can learn more about what the day means as their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.