DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — National cancer rates are falling, but many counties in Illinois haven't seen that.
The National Cancer Institute lists DeWitt County as the county with the second highest cancer diagnosis rate in the state. It's then followed closely by Macon and Scott counties.
Other central Illinois counties in the top 20 percent include Morgan, Cass, Sangamon, Logan, Christian and Vermilion.
But while the numbers may look daunting, Valerie Jordan, director of oncology services at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, says survival rates are still improving — even if local diagnoses are staying constant.
"We really have seen a lot of patients who have been living a lot longer post-cancer diagnosis," Jordan said. "They get into remission much quicker...and live a normal, happy, healthy life."
But there's still the lingering question of why cancer rates are so high in central Illinois — and the truth is, there isn't a clear cut reason right now.
"That's actually been a big subject that we've talked about," Jordan said. "We don't know if it's the industry or the farmland we live in — if that's the increase. I don't know if there's a specific reason."
The good news: Champaign and Moultrie counties are in the lowest 20 percent for cancer rates in the state.