WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A shortage of coins in the United States has affected at least one central Illinois business.
Experts told WBIR the shortage happened because of a lack of cash flow that started when the COVID-19 pandemic began. SmartBank President and CEO Billy Carroll said there was a supply shrinkage because coins were out of circulation, leading to an issue with amounts available when the economy reopened.
Westville Gas and Water made a Facebook post Monday asking customers to provide the correct amount of change when making a payment because of this shortage.
"If you do not have exact change, feel free to round up, and the difference will be credited to your next monthly bill," the post said. "You may also pay by check, money order, debit or credit card."
Carroll had the same advice. He suggested customers look for opportunities to use debit cards or services like Apple Pay to keep things digital and give coins more time to circulate into the market. He said almost all banks will accept coin trade-ins for cash.
Bankers believe the Mint should be operating again soon, leading to more coins entering the economy and the coin supply evening out.
