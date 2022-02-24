CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) : Every 52 minutes, someone dies as a direct result of an eating disorder. During National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, much-needed conversations can make the world of a difference in someone's mental health.
The National Eating Disorder Awareness Organization reports 28.8 millions Americans will experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, research shows the number of those struggling with eating disorders has increased. According to Mayo Clinic, most eating disorders involve focusing heavily on your weight, body shape and food, leading to dangerous eating and exercising behaviors.
Chelsea Guder, a Pediatrics Dietitian at Carle Health, tells WAND News talking to young men and women positively about food can drastically promote positivity around food. "Don't label food as good or bad, I don't ban them, because I feel if we do that, when a child eats that food, they feel bad about themselves or they start hiding their behaviors behind eating those foods." She tells WAND News, "We have to uncouple the food we are eating with what our worth is," Guder adds.
Here are some warning signs to look out for if you or someone you know might be struggling with an Eating Disorder.
Body Image Concerns: drastic or sudden weight loss, negative self talk, emphasis on physical appearance
Exercise Behaviors: drastic change in exercise quantity, exercise in a negative manner, emphasis on burning calories
Eating Behaviors: sudden changes in how someone eats, avoiding certain nutrients, fearful of foods
If you or someone you know needs professional help, please reach out to your primary care physician for more guidance on what to do next. National Eating Disorder Awareness Organization also has resources on how to help yourself or others, click here for that.
