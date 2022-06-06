Decatur, Ill (WAND) – It’s National Garden Week. A week dedicated to plants, gardens, growing and beautifying your community. For Decatur, the Mercy Gardens provide food to those in need.
The Mercy Gardens are operated by the Good Samaritan Inn which provides hot lunch time meals 365 days a year. Important right now due to inflation and the rising costs of food.
“We want to make sure that nobody is missing out on this really important part of their diet because of cost,” Executive Director Nicky Besser told WAND News. “Increasing access to fresh healthy nutrient dense produce by growing food here in the Old Kings Orchard Neighborhood as well as some gardens at St. Mary’s and Richland Community College.”
Mercy Gardens grows blackberries, oregano, basil, zucchini and squash.
“We’ve also been known to grow fruits like watermelon and cantaloupes and we have a little orchard on this side of our plots where we have peach trees and apple trees as well as strawberries,” Besser said.
Mercy Gardens is also in the process of building a 96-foot long greenhouse which should allow them to extend their growing season.
