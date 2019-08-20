FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Atlanta-based global nonprofit has sent Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in honor of fallen Deputy Troy Chisum.
The group is called Point 27.
Chisum was shot and killed in the line of duty June 25.
Point 27 also sent inscribed Folded Flag Pendant necklaces as gifts of encouragement for Chisum's family members.
The dog tags and pendants are referred to as Shields of Strength.
Point 27 has given out more than 300,000 Shields of Strength.