SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Natioanl Guardsmen in Springfield will be conducting an active shooter training exercise Wednesday.
The training will take place at the 183d Wing, 3101 J. David Jones Parkway in Springfield.
183d Wing personnel will collaborate with local law enforcement and medical and fire/rescue personnel to deterimine the unit's ability to successfully respond to an active shooter on the base.
The exercise will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, which will take place in the morning, will be an operational response to an active shooter on the base.
The second phase, conducted in the afternoon, will be a table top exercise, hosted by Wing Emergency Management and Security Forces personnel, collaborating with federal, state, and local organizations.
Participating agencies include: 183d Wing, Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), Secretary of State Bomb Squad, Illinois State Police, Sangamon County Police Department, Sangamon County Office of Emergency Management, Sangamon County Coroner, Springfield Police Department, Springfield Fire Department, The Red Cross, Memorial Medical Center, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield Airport Authority, Springfield City, Water, Light, and Power (CWLP).