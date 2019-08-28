Staff Sgt. Katy Dean

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A National Guard member who police said was hit by a vehicle at a festival is out of intensive care. 

At about 11 p.m. on July 20, authorities found 38-year-old Staff. Sgt. Katy Dean unconscious behind a stage at the Chatham Sweetcorn Festival. She went to a hospital in critical condition. 

According to a GoFundMe page for Dean, she was on a ventilator after it happened and suffered a number of injuries, including eight broken ribs, two neck fractures, and a broken scapula and collar bone. She needed a hip replacement after it was discovered she had a shattered pelvis on the right side of her hip.

The page recently said she is out of ICU care and moving to a hospital rehabilitation center, where she is expected to be for another four to six weeks.

"Please continue to pray for her recovery," the page said. "Thanks again and much love!" 

