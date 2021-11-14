KENOSHA, Wisc. (WAND) - National Guard members are on standby in Wisconsin in anticipation of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.
Governor Tony Evers signed an order authorizing approximately 500 national guard troops to help authorities in Kenosha following the trial.
Officials say they will stage outside Kenosha and will be ready to act if law enforcement needs help.
Rittenhouse is on trial for shooting three protesters during the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake last year.
The defense rested its case on Thursday afternoon and closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday.
