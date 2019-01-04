Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, would like to see the site of the 1908 Springfield Race Riots designated as a National Historic Monument.
“Springfield is the birthplace of the NAACP and that history, the history to every African American who lives in this country, ought to be celebrated,” Davis told WANDs Doug Wolfe on Friday. “It’s a win-win situation for Springfield and it’s a great opportunity for African American history buffs all throughout the nation.”
At Davis’ request, the National Park Service has agreed to a preliminary resource assessment of the site, which is typically required before a site can be designated a National Historic Monument.
The site of the race riots was discovered during an excavation for the Springfield leg of a high-speed rail project. The artifacts will eventually go to the Library of Congress.
Davis says the designation will make the site nationally recognized and preserved.