(WAND) - The pandemic is postponing next year's national math and reading tests.
Federal officials said national tests used to track what U.S. students know are being postponed from next year to 2022.
The move comes over concerns about whether such testing in early 2021 would be feasible or produce valid results amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders take the Biennial National Assessment of Educational Progress tests used for the nation's report card.
Officials said pushing that testing to 2022 is more likely to produce statistically valid and valuable data.
