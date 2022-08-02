SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - "I became a candidate back then, and didn't even realize at the time that having that procedure meant that I was a tissue recipient," said donor recipient Tiffany Mathis.
Mathis is sharing her story, hoping to inspire others. Along with Secretary of State, Jessie White is promoting minority organ and tissue donation awareness month.
"When he became Secretary of State, he had a personal connection to this. His sister actually received a lifesaving organ," said Beth Kaufman, Press Secretary for Secretary of State Jessie White.
Right now, almost 1,489 African Americans are on the waiting list, but only 139 became donors. We're seeing the same trend with Hispanic and Asian Americans. With 880 Hispanic Americans on the list and only 90 became donor. Also 239 Asian Americans awaiting and only 9 became donors.
"We're also dying at a really high rate waiting for matches, waiting for organ and tissue donations because of our ethnic backgrounds, and really needing those specific matches," said Mathis.
"We basically know that donation can be between different races, different sexes, etc. However, it has been said that the success rate is higher amongst similar ethnicities," said Kaufman.
Secretary White is also hoping to dispel the myths with being a donor.
"The rich person will get their organs first, that's not true. They'll say I won't look good at my funeral, that's not true. Or the doctor won't save my life because he or she wants to give those organs to someone else. Once again, that's not true," said Kaufman.
Mathis says White's campaign inspired her in high school to become a donor ,and hopes to pass along that inspiration.
""I'm so grateful someone gave me the gift of my mobility. It takes like 2 minutes to sign up, I'd do it today," said Mathis.
If you're interested in signing up to be a donor, or for more information about being a donor, visit LifeGoesOn.com .
