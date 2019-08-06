DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - National Night Out is an event usually hosted by the city's local law enforcement.
It is something cities across the U.S. participate in, including 202 cities in Illinois. The purpose is to build relationships between the community and its law enforcement.
Sheriff Tony "Chubby" Brown cited the old proverb, "it takes a village".
"We're all in this together," Brown said. "There's a saying that says 'the law enforcement is the community and the community is the law enforcement'. So we all have to work together to make sure this community is safe."
That is why parents such as Arena Armour came to an event like this. It's not her first one and she's about getting involved with the community.
"People, I think, would be apt to call or go to the law enforcement if they're involved in things going on in the community," Armour said.
The Night Out also served as a time for companionship. Sen. Andy Manar was there to attend as well.
"This is what I see every day," Manar said. "We should concentrate on this. There's so many good things happening between the law enforcement and the community here in Decatur."