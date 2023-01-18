(WAND) — The organization, We Save Lives, is urging car passengers to take initiative in dangerous driving situations.
"Would you get in the car, or why would you stay in the car with someone who's driving dangerously," said Candace Lightner, founder of the organization.
Passenger Safety Week, which takes place during the last week in January, was created to empower car passengers to intervene when drivers make unsafe decisions such as drinking while driving or distracting themselves with devices.
At NationalPassengerSafety.org, individuals can sign a pledge to "stop my friends and loved ones from driving drugged, drunk, or distracted whenever possible."
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 62% of nationwide traffic fatalities in 2019 were passengers.
Lightner urges passengers to make smart decisions when they're put in potentially dangerous situations.
"The first thing is don't get in the car. I would ask them to try and discourage the driver from driving, and if they can't do that do not get in the car," said Lightner.
