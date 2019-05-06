SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police work is a job that sometimes lacks recognition, but community efforts in Springfield want to change that.
National Police Week is May 12-16, and people can show their support for local law enforcement up lighting their porches up blue.
Kenny Winslow, the Springfield police chief, says his department responded to more than 120,000 calls last year.
"Law enforcement is a dangerous, sometimes ugly job to do," Winslow said. "Sometimes police-community relations aren't the best, and you see the negative, not the good. Sometimes that wears on you, and you start thinking maybe the community doesn't support us."
Both Ace Hardware and Lowe's in Springfield, are giving out blue light bulbs for free with any purchase.
"This is a way of just trying to say, we are all humans and let's take a moment in time to step back and think about the difficulties the job presents," Winslow said.
Combined, Lowe's and Ace Hardware are giving away 3,000 bulbs. The blue lights should be displayed all next week.
"The feeling you get when you're recognized by your peers, it means a lot," Winslow said. "We don't do it for recognition, but when we get it we remember why we do it."