SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Since 1976, Skateland Savoy has been a go-to spot for families and kids in the Champaign area.
Bob and Jeanne Housholder, owners, have owned Skateland since Jan. 2001. Throughout the years, they've seen generations of families come in and out enjoying a day or evening of skating and fun.
"The best part about skating is the families," said Bob Housholder. "The smiles on their faces when the kids come is great."
October is National Roller Skating Month. Housholder told WAND News, the sport hit its peak in the 1970s. It leveled off, but by the 90s it was gaining popularity once again due to inline skating. But, Housholder said the activity is gaining popularity once again, due to the COVID pandemic.
"Families were looking for activities to do with their children, so a lot of skates were being sold to people to skate outdoors with their families. That has carried over to people wanting to come inside now."
Skateland owners said October starts the busy season. As the temperatures cool off, people start to look for activities to do inside. The business offers opportunities for birthday parties, games, and laser tag. They have skates that can fit someone as young as 2-years-old.
Skateland is located at 208 W. Curtis Rd., Savoy. They are open on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fridays from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturdays 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. then 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The business also has job openings.
