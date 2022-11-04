November is National Runaway Prevention month. The National Runaway Safeline is working to get out the word about the resources available for kids experiencing a crisis.
The Safeline said 4.2 million young people experience homelessness every year, which translates to about 1 in 30 teens.
"Homelessness doesn't always quite fit the picture that I think a lot of people would have in their minds. Its a very big issue and one that is closer to than we think," Sam Gillis, Chief Program Officer with the National Runaway Safeline.
Gillis said parents may not realize a child they know is a runaway.
"A young person in your kid's class that is still somehow struggling and finding a way to make it to school but doesn't have routine access to food, or is just couch surfing at friends' houses," Gillis explained.
She said kids 12 to 25 may leave home because of abuse, neglect or simply a fight with their parents.
"85% of young people that are reaching out say they're having some sort of trouble at home. That could be conflict with a family member, that could be they just don't want to follow the same kind of rules," Gillis added.
The Safeline runs a 24-7 hotline that can connect kids to emergency shelter, food and mental health services.
"Our emergency shelter is basically for anyone off the street. There are very few restrictions or rules," Dan Watkins, the Executive Director of God's Shelter of Love, told WAND News.
God's Shelter of Love, in Decatur, is open to woman and children as well as teens and young adults who need somewhere safe to stay.
"We have had an emancipated 17 year old one time. 25 that's probably, I would say in this shelter- I don't have exact numbers- but I would say quite often in that age range," Watkins added.
The Runaway Safeline said they are receiving more calls from teens 15 and younger, making the need for prevention more important than ever.
"Often they're feeling these really big feelings, and they don't have the capacity to really navigate them. So our job is to help try to figure out how we can help them understand and slow down their processing and get them resources," Gillis explained.
The Safeline also offers a curriculum families can take together to help build healthy communication skills. Click here to learn more.
God's Shelter of Love is accepting donations to fund their work, click here to learn more.
