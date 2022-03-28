DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A graduate of Millikin University took home first place honors at a 2022 vocal competition.
Audrianna Bartholomew was part of the 2022 NextGen National Competition: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow contest, which took place in New York City. As the first-place female winner, Bartholomew won $2,000 and a paid performance opportunity during The American Pops Orchestra's 2022-23 season.
In final round performances held on Sunday, March 20 at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center in New York City, she sang "I Wanted to Change Him" from the musical "Hallelujah, Baby!" She also performed "I Put a Spell on You" by Nina Simone. Bartholomew's performance took place alongside APO principal pianist Alex Tang and principal bass Greg Watkins. She also worked with APO founder and music director Luke Frazier.
"It was incredible to be in the rehearsal room as Luke (Frazier) would change accompaniment on the spot and the musicians would follow him," Bartholomew said. "He prioritized making the contestants feel comfortable and putting forth their best. I couldn't feel more grateful for the experience of having an all-expenses paid opportunity to be in New York for a weekend and performing with such a talented group."
Bartholomew was one of 10 people chosen as a finalist in the competition. This followed a semifinal event that was shared with the public through a Jan. 29 private broadcast. Finalists were announced on Jan. 30.
Her victory was not a surprise to Millikin leaders.
"She is an impressive talent with infectious charisma, and now the skills to back it up. We are all invested in her success and thrilled for her on winning this competition," said Laura Ledford, dean of the university's College of Fine Arts.
Bartholomew said she is thrilled to see where winning this competition could lead in her professional career. She said she is looking forward to sharing it with the Big Blue family.
