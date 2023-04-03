(WAND)- The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down during Friday nights storm.
According to the NWS, tornadoes touched down in Vermilion/Iroquois, Champaign, Christian, Sangamon/Logan, Sangamon, and Morgan counties.
Several photos of storm damage were sent in to WAND by viewers, a collection of pictures from the storm can be found here.
