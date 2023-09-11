Hawaii Wildfires Aerosmith

(NBC Chicago) — Aerosmith is currently on a farewell tour across North America, but that journey is on hold after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a recent performance.

According to the band, Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords during a Saturday concert, and as a result, he has been ordered not to sing for at least 30 days.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding,” he said. “We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Shows in Detroit, Washington, Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland were also postponed by the band.

The show in Chicago, originally set for Friday, will instead take place on Feb. 14, 2024 at the United Center.

All tickets for that show will be honored on the rescheduled date, with refunds available for those unable to attend, according to the band.

More information can be found on Aerosmith’s website.

The band has been touring on the “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” in recent weeks. That tour will hit 40 different North American cities, with The Black Crowes serving as an opening act.

