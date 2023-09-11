(NBC Chicago) — Aerosmith is currently on a farewell tour across North America, but that journey is on hold after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a recent performance.
According to the band, Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords during a Saturday concert, and as a result, he has been ordered not to sing for at least 30 days.
“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding,” he said. “We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you… pic.twitter.com/bDT8tqmEcP— Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) September 11, 2023
Shows in Detroit, Washington, Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland were also postponed by the band.
The show in Chicago, originally set for Friday, will instead take place on Feb. 14, 2024 at the United Center.
Top Stories
- Decatur Fire releases more information about ADM explosion that injured 8
- Dairy Queen Blizzards will be 85 cents for 2 weeks. Here's how to snag yours
- Suspect in Kenney shooting found dead in Macon County
- HSHS Senior VP and CFO leaves the company less than two weeks after cybersecurity incident
- Pair arrested in Warrensburg possibly linked to thirty burglary cases
All tickets for that show will be honored on the rescheduled date, with refunds available for those unable to attend, according to the band.
More information can be found on Aerosmith’s website.
The band has been touring on the “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” in recent weeks. That tour will hit 40 different North American cities, with The Black Crowes serving as an opening act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.