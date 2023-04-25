(NBC Chicago) — A home located just steps from Wrigley Field has officially hit the market in Chicago.
The six-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot home in the 1100 block of West Addison, was listed for $1.1 million.
"Unbeatable location right behind the Zachary Hotel which faces Wrigley Field on Clark St.," the listing states.
The two-flat home consists of two separate units, one with three bedrooms and one bathroom and a second with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also features a basement with a washer and dryer and a partial bathroom.
The home, which is being sold as-is, is described as a "great investment" with an "unbeatable lot" and the potential for "huge income for years."
The price has also seen a drop of $100,000 since it was first listed.
