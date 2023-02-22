PINE HILLS, Fla. (WESH) —A suspect was taken into custody after an Orlando journalist and 9-year-old child were killed and two others were shot in Pine Hills Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies got reports of two shootings around 4:05 p.m.
One of the shootings happened on Hialeah Street where deputies had been investigating a separate homicide earlier in the day. A woman in her 20s was shot and killed there at about 11 a.m.
At that scene, deputies found the two Spectrum News 13 employees shot. One of them died and the other is in critical condition.
Deputies say after shooting the news crew, the suspect then went to a home on Harrington Street and shot a 9-year-old girl who later died. Her mother was also shot and she is in critical condition.
Keith Moses, 19, is believed to have been the gunman involved in all of the shootings, including the killing from earlier in the day.
It’s unclear why he shot at any of the victims.
"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and media partners,” Mina said.
This is a developing story.
