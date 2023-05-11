SAN DIEGO, CA. (NBC)- A San Diego kitten has been rescued from an unlikely place, the frame of a truck, thanks to efforts from the City's Humane Law Enforcement.
The 8-week old kitten managed to get it's head stuck in the frame of a truck. Luckily the driver heard the frantic meowing and got out to investigate.
The veterinary team was able to sedate the kitten and then dislodge her. She was taken to the vets office and given plenty of fluids and pain meds.
The kitten is expected to make a full recovery.
