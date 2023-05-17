NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball launched a community assistance platform Wednesday called “MLB Together.”
The platform will focus on youth empowerment; diversity, equity and inclusion; domestic and physical safety; health research and resources; military family and veteran resources; disaster relief; and environmental sustainability and green initiatives.
Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, a cancer survivor, will be a program ambassador. Roberto Clemente Award winners Adam Wainwright and Nelson Cruz created an initial promotional video.
“MLB Together represents the very best of what our sport means to our fans and our communities,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Baseball’s ability to bring people together through shared values and addressing common causes has helped secure the game’s status within our culture.”
Areas include disaster relief; disaster relief; mental health, wellness, belonging and bullying prevention; encouraging access to baseball and softball; closing equity gaps for underrepresented communities; voting access; survivor support in the areas of domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking; and cancer and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis research.
