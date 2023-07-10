 Skip to main content
McDonald’s launches wedding catering

McDonald's Sign

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

(CNN) – McDonald’s is now offering wedding catering for couples in Indonesia.

Customers can choose to make their wedding moment more memorable with one of the Wedding Mekdi packages.

One package includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 4-piece McNuggets.

Prices start at $235.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

