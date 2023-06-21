HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) —A new playground based on the popular board game "Chutes and Ladders" is opening in Harrisburg.
The playground officially opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The playground is located next to the Reservoir Park Bandshell and in front of the Mansion.
The city says the playground looks just like it sounds with dozens of slides and equipment to climb.
"Our parks are the cornerstone of our community," Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams said in a statement. "This where families come together, laugh, and share memories. Thirty years from now, the children here today will tell their children about the time their parents took them to the famous Chutes and Ladders Playground."
The playground, which took two years to design and build, cost a little more than $1 million.
According to the city, the funds came from the following sources:
- Harrisburg's Community Development Block Grant: $724,802.
- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources: $250,000.
- Harrisburg's general fund: $49,520.
