SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In a nationwide problem, blood banks and hospitals are experiencing a blood shortage.
Here locally, blood banks, like the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, are asking more organizations to host blood drives.
Donor Relations Consultant Diana Eldridge said many people donate when there is a natural disaster.
"We saw people flocking with the hurricane or the shootings, the Orlando shootings," Eldridge said. "That's great to have awareness, but that blood had to already be screened and on the shelves for people to receive that."
According to Eldridge, the summer months are when blood is needed most.
"Blood donations always slow down in the summer months because people take vacations, we don't have our high school blood drives and people in general are just busy," Eldridge said. "Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn't take any type of holiday or vacation."
The Community Blood Center is also hoping younger generations will step up and start donating blood.
"We need organizations to come forward and donate," Eldridge said. "We've just added Sunday blood drives here in Springfield, so we are reaching out to a lot of churches. You can start donating at 16 with parental permission. (At) 17 and up, you can make that decision on your own."
Anyone can go to their local blood bank and get screened to see if they can actually donate. After getting approved, people can donate every 56 days.
"About 38 percent of the population can donate. That means they meet all the screening criteria, and less than 10 percent of those people actually do," Eldridge said. "You never know when the need is going to hit you or your family."