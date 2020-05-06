SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Personal protective equipment is still in high demand across the country and Georgia Winson, with Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, says healthcare workers are among some of those who need it most.
"It's essential to protect our health care workers," Winson says. "It's essential to protect patients, and it's essential to really flatten the curve of this virus."
Thanks to the nationwide organization, Donate PPE, boxes and boxes of equipment were flown into the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport.
"In central Illinois, we are dealing with a lack of personal protective equipment, the same way that, that is happening literally around the country," Winson says. "Most of the items have been collected in the Chicago area, but Donate PPE is collecting items from around the county."
Items donated include masks, gloves and gallons of hand sanitizer.
"We're getting gallons of hand sanitizer made by KOVAL Distilleries. KOVAL is the first distillery open in Chicago after prohibition," Winson says. "We're getting masks, that are so critical to fight this virus, and we're getting gloves."
Donate PPE worked with Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach to help get the supplies to Springfield.
"Mission Outreach is a medical surplus recovery organization, so we collect medical supplies equipment from over 100 hospitals through out the Midwest," Winson says.
The donations will be distributed to SIU Medicine. From there, they will be spread to local health care facilities.
Winson says this is the first donation of many from Donate PPE. Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach continues to accept community donations of masks. Donations can be dropped off in the barrel at Mission Outreach in their foyer at 4930 LaVerna Road Springfield, IL.
