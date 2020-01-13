(WAND) - Illinois driver's license facilities say a nationwide communications outage is causing problems with Real ID applications.
The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators is experiencing an outage, downing their "external verification systems" across the country, the secretary of state's office said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, we are unable to process many transactions because of the AAMVA outage," the statement read. "We are hopeful that AAMVA resolves this issue as soon as possible."
Beth Kaufman, a spokesperson for AAMVA, said the issues is affecting all licensing facilities. The system AAMVA uses verifies passports, social security numbers and problem drivers.
Currently the outage is only affecting areas in and around Chicago who are open on Mondays.
