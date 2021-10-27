DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Right now, the median age of commercial truck drivers is 54. As they retire, the need for new drivers has risen immensely.
"The trucks nowadays are way more easier on the body than they used to be. So a lot of the old guys are coming from those older trucks that beat him up a lot," said Nick Gorenz, coordinator of the Commercial Driver's License program at Richland Community college. He explains truck driving is not what it used to be.
"When I was on the road, it's different now than it was...starting with the equipment is a lot easier on the body and back [than] in the older days, we didn't have the suspensions, they have didn't always have air conditioning..." Gorenz said. To get more drivers, companies are offering better pay than ever before.
"That's a big motivator...these guys can come out and make more out of school than I did 25 years in the industry," Gorenz said. He says he has seen an uptick in younger students as they are realizing how lucrative a career this is.
"What I've talked to my students is that it's a career that maybe some weren't thinking about at first, but once they found out about it, and now they're in it, they kind of like the job," Gorenz said. A young driving student at Richland shared with WAND why he is getting his CDL.
"It's not extremely difficult or anything, once you get the hang of it," Nate Coffman said. He said he will mostly use his license for farming but says he's open to commercial driving too.
"It definitely opens the doors for many opportunities that you can get. So I mean, if you're really working looking for work, I'd recommend to get your CDL," Coffman said. He is not quite 21 yet, but in Illinois drivers can be under that age and still do farming and commercial driving. Gorenz says he thinks more areas should adopt 18+ limits for driving.
"I've trained a lot of 18-year-olds and I would personally have no problem with some of them driving. So I hope to see some things coming from that because it could give a lot of kids a few more options," Gorenz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.