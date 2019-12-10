CLAREMONT, Calif. (WAND) – A unique nativity scene is getting some social media around the country.
Karen Clark Ristine, a senior minister at Claremont United Methodist Church, shared a photo on Facebook of the nativity scene in Southern California.
A theological statement with the nativity reads, "In a time in our country when refugee families seek asylum at our borders and are unwillingly separated from one another, we consider the most well-known refugee family in the world."
Jesus, Mary and Joseph are shown in individual cages to reflect how the thousands of children have been separated from their parents at the United States' southern border in the last three years.
"What if this family sought refuge in our country today?"
The statement concludes by saying the family is reunited in a separate nativity scene inside the church.