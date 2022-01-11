DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - High gas prices have been affecting Americans at the pump, and now with temperatures dropping, they are leading to expensive power bills.
Tucker Kennedy, director of communications for Ameren Illinois, said the price of natural gas used to heat homes is historic for the state.
"We've reached a thirteen year high for the cost of natural gas itself," said Kennedy. "Natural gas is a commodity that we purchase and deliver to our customers and it makes up a significant portion of a customer's energy bill. So, it's just a result of the market factors that have caused a pretty significant spike in the cost of natural gas itself."
Experts don't anticipate the price of gas to go down, but turning down the thermostat can help bring down costs.
"The degree to which you can lower that thermostat really does help. If you can get it set to sixty-eight, for every degree that you lower it from sixty-eight that will save you three percent on your bill. So, it's just a matter of being able to mitigate that use," said Kennedy.
However, for those struggling to pay those bills, there are resources available.
Executive Director for the Empowerment Opportunity Center Tara Murray said her organization offers assistance to those in need.
"We see people having to make choices between groceries or medicine or heat, so we want to make things easier," Murray said.
Their LIHEAP Program helps eligible low-income families in Decatur pay for home energy services.
"We see a lot of individuals with low to moderate income struggling to keep up with their heating bills especially this winter, we see prices increasing for clients. So, it's important to have that backup or safety net if you will available just to help people make it through," said Murray.
Each year, they assist over 2,000 families pay their electric bills.
To apply for assistance, you can find an application at Energy Services - Empowerment Opportunity Center.
