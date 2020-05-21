CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (WAND) - The Naval air station in Corpus Christi is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.
The Naval Security forces says they responded to the active shooting at 6:15 a.m. but they say the suspect is now neutralized.
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi posted on Facebook around 6:50 a.m., "There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate."
At 7:35 a.m., the air station posted on Facebook again saying the shooter has been neutralized. In the post it says, "All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. NCIS and local law enforcement are on scene."
No word yet on any injuries in the shooting.
