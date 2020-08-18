CHICAGO (WAND) - Navy Pier will close after Labor Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will close Sept. 8 and "anticipates reopening" in spring of 2021.
NBC Chicago reports the closure aims to "limit the financial burden and impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the organization."
“While this was a very difficult decision for the organization, it was a necessary one to proactively ensure the long-term success of one of Chicago’s most treasured and important civic institutions and the communities it serves,” Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said in a statement. “This decision will also help preserve the future of the many on-site businesses, which continue to face hardships of their own as a result of the pandemic. The temporary closure will allow the Pier and its partners to reduce its operational expenses and support efforts to limit COVID-19 cases as we move into the fall and winter seasons.”
Public access to the pier's outdoor spaces, including Polk Bros Park and the North and South Docks, will also be limited or prohibited during the closure.
Navy Pier faces a $20 million deficit in its budget due to the coronavirus pandemic.
