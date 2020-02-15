CHICAGO (WAND) - The NBA All-Star Game MVP will now be named after Kobe Bryant.
The league announcing on Saturday that it will permanently named after Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Southern California last month along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others.
Bryant was an 18 time all star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP's awards.
“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” league Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on the award's name change. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”
He became the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game when he made his debut in 1998 at age 19.
Bryant always took the All-Star games seriously. The league's current best will try to match his effort when Team LeBron and Team Giannis meet on Sunday. Bryant casts a huge shadow over the events this weekend.