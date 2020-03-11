(WAND) – The National Basketball Association has suspended the 2019-20 season until further notice.
The news came Wednesday night after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. According to an NBA statement, the news came shortly before tipoff of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The league canceled the game. Gobert was not in the arena.
Games past Wednesday are suspended, and the NBA said decisions will be made after that time.
“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement said.