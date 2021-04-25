As President Biden nears his 100th day in office, a new national NBC News poll found that slightly more than half of Americans approve of his job performance.
The poll shows the President's approval rating came in at 53%.
The president was best received for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 63% approval, as well with how he has dealt with the economy, coming in at 52% approval.
His lowest marks were his handling of the situation at the southern border, with 59% of Americans disapproving.
The poll found a majority believe the nation is on wrong track and 80% still think the country is still divided.
