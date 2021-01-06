(WAND) - NBC News projects Jon Ossoff as the winner in the second of two Georgia Senate runoff elections.
Ossoff's victory over incumbent Republican David Perdue follows Raphael Warnock's projected victory over Republican Kelly Loeffler from Wednesday night.
Democrats are now projected to have control of the U.S. Senate, as a 50-50 split between the parties in seats means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have the tiebreaking vote in cases where a vote is even.
