HIGH POINT, N.C. (WAND) - A North Carolina woman grinned for her mug shot after she was arrested and accused of injuring a 7-year-old girl so badly, she was sent to the hospital.
Thao Thanh Nguyen, 26, of High Point was arrested at her home on Monday.
Police said a family member reported concern for a 7-year-old girl who they said was abused.
High Point Police said officers discovered that the child had “heavy bruising” to the left side of her face. She was taken to the hospital where more injuries were discovered that had previously been covered up by clothing.
The child had heavy bruising to the face and bite marks to her head.
Nguyen is being held on a $75,000 bond.