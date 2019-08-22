SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - The 62nd annual Agronomy Day is being held Thursday in Savoy.
The Department of Crop Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois, will host the event.
The event showcases the latest scientific discoveries and will feature presentations on more diverse topics than previous years.
"This year, attendees can choose from seven tours and multiple hands-on demonstrations on topics including hemp and organic sweet corn production; uses of technology and digital platforms in ag; and fungicide applications for enhanced dairy cow performance. That's in addition to high-demand tours on maximizing corn yield, dealing with insect pests and pathogens, and optimizing fertilizer management," says Allen Parrish, director of Crop Sciences Research and Education Centers and chairperson for Agronomy Day. "There will be something for everyone this year."
Tours will be held in tents and buildings surrounding the main exhibitors' tent with speakers.
This year's keynote speaker is John Sullivan, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
The exhibitors' tent will feature exhibits by sponsors, commercial vendors, ACES programs, and student clubs.
There will be food trucks offering items for lunch.
Agronomy Day will be held at the South First Street Facility, 4202 South 1st St. in Savoy.