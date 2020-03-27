IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County reported their second positive case of the coronavirus in the county on Friday.
The person was tested March 24. The patient is a man in his 40s. He is in isolation recovering at home.
The county resident's first positive test came back on Thursday.
Iroquois County Public Health Department said that patient is a male in his 50s and they are at home and doing well.
No other details about the patients will be made available.
Below are recommendations on when you should see your doctor if you think you've been exposed to COVID-19.
- Fever, cough, shortness of breath or other cold or flu-like symptoms and do not feel better after three tofour days. Use telephone, text, telemedicine or a patient portal to reach out rather than going to yourdoctor in person if possible.
- You are an older adult or have chronic health conditions of concern (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) and are exhibiting mild symptoms.